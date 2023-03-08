NDOT shows how to navigate I-15/Tropicana diverging diamond — VIDEO

The Nevada Department of Transportation is here to help motorists negotiate the interchange that was installed as part of the “Dropicana” project.

Motorists navigate through the diverging diamond interchange that was added on Tropicana Avenue over Interstate 15 as part of the Dropicana construction project on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

As motorists get accustomed to the newly added diverging diamond interchange on the Tropicana Avenue bridge over Interstate 15, the Nevada Department of Transportation is offering help for drivers navigating their way.

The intertwining lane system, which at times sends motorists into what usually is the wrong side of the road, was added in late January on Tropicana between Dean Martin Drive and the New York-New York as part of the $305 million I-15/Tropicana Interchange project. That project, known as “Dropicana,” began in May 2022 and is slated to run through early 2025.

“This design is intended to improve traffic flow and safety by reducing conflict points and eliminating the need for left turns across oncoming traffic,” NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins said.

After NDOT noticed various driver behaviors following the addition, crews were out late last month to add new signage and way finding markings, hoping to help motorists travel through the stretch safely and correctly.

The department has since released an instructional video detailing how to commute through the interchange, from all directions.

The northern portion of the bridge was demolished. Once it is rebuilt, the southern portion will be torn down. There the diverging diamond interchange will again be in place, until the southern portion is reconstructed.

That means drivers will have to deal with the diverging diamond interchange through mid-2024.

“NDOT encourages drivers (to) learn the movement ahead of time and pay special attention at the intersection,” Hopkins added.

