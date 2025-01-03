56°F
Nearly 50 DUI arrests made during New Year’s Eve blitz in Las Vegas Valley

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Ervin Raab, left, arrests a DUI suspect near the Spaghetti Bowl o ...
Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Ervin Raab, left, arrests a DUI suspect near the Spaghetti Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2025 - 4:58 pm
 
Updated January 2, 2025 - 5:25 pm

Nearly 1,000 citations were issued during the Nevada Highway Patrol’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide operation, which lasted from noon on New Year’s Eve to noon New Year’s Day.

The Highway Patrol said law enforcement issued 999 citations and conducted 49 DUI arrests during 1,258 traffic stops. Ten other arrests for non-DUI related charges were also issued.

The agency said in a news release that the number of arrests “underscore the ongoing challenge of keeping our roads safe.”

“Troopers worked tirelessly to identify and remove impaired drivers, reinforcing the message that driving under the influence is not just a crime, it’s a gamble no one should take,” the Highway Patrol said.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

