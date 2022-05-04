New I-15/215 Beltway flyover connector in North Las Vegas set to open

The addition of the ramp will allow traffic to flow without stopping at the stop-sign controlled intersection at Tropical Parkway.

The Sahara northbound ramp of Interstate 15. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A new Interstate 15 and 215 Beltway connection in North Las Vegas is set to open this week.

Beginning at noon Thursday, a new flyover ramp will allow motorists to access the 215 westbound while traveling south on I-15, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. The ramp is part of the nearly $100 million I-15/215 northern interchange project.

The addition of the ramp will allow traffic to flow without stopping at the stop-sign controlled intersection at Tropical Parkway.

In addition to the new flyover ramp, motorists will see changes to surface streets in the area including local access to Range Road north, Belt Road and Centennial and Tropical parkways.

The project is set to be completed in the fall, with additional flyover ramps from the 215 westbound to I-15 northbound and I-15 northbound to 215 eastbound.

Work tied to the project will see crews close the off-ramp from I-15 northbound to Tropical Parkway between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

“The closure is for continued work on the I-15/215 northern interchange and standard detours will be in place,” Justin Hopkins, NDOT spokesman said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.