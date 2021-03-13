New Vegas-to-Reno bus service to start Monday

The daily bus service offers stops in Pahrump, Beatty, Tonopah, Hawthorne, Fallon, Fernley and Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Centennial Plaza bus terminal in Sparks.

A new way to travel between southern and northern Nevada will launch next week.

The Salt Lake Express will begin operating in Nevada Monday, offering travelers trips between Las Vegas and Reno with stops at several other cities and towns along the way.

The daily bus service will offer stops in Pahrump, Beatty, Tonopah, Hawthorne, Fallon, Fernley and Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Centennial Plaza bus terminal in Sparks.

Riders can purchase tickets online and be picked up at either McCarran International Airport or the Regional Transportation Commission’s South Strip Transit Terminal.

The service’s website didn’t offer pricing of a trip between Las Vegas and Reno on Friday, but it showed the trip would take about eight hours to complete.

“With the goal of expanding regional intercity transit and increasing mobility, the routes were identified in part by public feedback provided during the development of NDOT’s Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan,” Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia said in a statement. “Nearly 70 percent of Nevadans polled cited such intercity transit connecting Nevada’s rural areas to services in larger urban and metropolitan cities as a top transit priority.”

The Salt Lake Express service is part of the $10 million in Federal Transit Administration funds NDOT administers each year that supports rural public transportation connecting Nevadans to employment, recreation, medical services and more.

