Traffic

Pedestrian dead after central Las Vegas crash, according to Las Vegas police

January 12, 2024 - 5:56 pm
January 12, 2024 - 5:56 pm
 
A crash in central Las Vegas left a pedestrian dead Friday night, according to Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at the intersection of Valley View Boulevard and Diablo Drive just after 5:10 p.m. Friday, according to Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

Ibarra said at 5:22 p.m. Friday that the pedestrian may have suffered life-threatening injuries according to the crash’s initial details and later confirmed at 5:30 p.m. that the pedestrian died.

No further information was available.

Ibarra said motorists should avoivd the area because of an expected prolonged road closure for the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

