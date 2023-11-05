Pedestrian dies after being struck by car while crossing the street

A woman died Wednesday after being struck by a car while crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk.

A woman died last week after being struck by a car while crossing the street in the west valley.

Mary Wilson, 73, was crossing Tropicana Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk near Jones Boulevard when the front left side of a 2018 BMW i3 struck her Tuesday evening around 6:32 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said in a news release that Wilson was taken to the hospital after the crash with life-threatening injuries, but later died on Wednesday at University Medical Center Trauma Center from her injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver, 74-year-old Paul Juliar, did not sustain any injuries, police said. He remained at the collision scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Wilson’s death marked the 127th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

