Power outage limits fuel stops on northbound Interstate 15

Travelers using northbound Interstate 15 heading northeast will need to check their fuel Thursday before beginning their trip.

A power outage has been reported in the area of Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville and Mesquite, according to a Clark County news release, making the last stop to fuel up on the I-15 heading north the Love’s Travel Stop at I-15 and U.S. Highway 93 before arriving in Beaver Dam/Desert Springs, Arizona.

Representatives of Overton Power District No. 5 anticipate that power will be restored mid- to late afternoon Thursday.

