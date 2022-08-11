88°F
Power outage limits fuel stops on northbound Interstate 15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2022 - 9:38 am
 
Love's Travel Stop on Friday, March 6, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Revi ...
Love's Travel Stop on Friday, March 6, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Travelers using northbound Interstate 15 heading northeast will need to check their fuel Thursday before beginning their trip.

A power outage has been reported in the area of Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville and Mesquite, according to a Clark County news release, making the last stop to fuel up on the I-15 heading north the Love’s Travel Stop at I-15 and U.S. Highway 93 before arriving in Beaver Dam/Desert Springs, Arizona.

Representatives of Overton Power District No. 5 anticipate that power will be restored mid- to late afternoon Thursday.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

