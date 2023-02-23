Rock ‘n’ Roll races to cause Strip, downtown road closures this weekend

As runners take to the Strip and beyond this weekend for the Rock N’ Roll Marathon events, motorists should be aware of traffic impacts.

Participants compete during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas half marathon and 10-kilometer races on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

As runners take to the Strip and beyond this weekend for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon events, motorists should brace for traffic impacts.

The weekend includes three races: a 5k run Saturday in downtown Las Vegas as well as a 10k and a half marathon Sunday on Las Vegas Boulevard and downtown.

Saturday will see road closures in downtown Las Vegas, where the weekend’s 5k race will take place. The race course includes portions of Fremont Street, Carson and Garces avenues and Las Vegas Boulevard. The 5k race is slated to begin at 5 p.m. with an hour time limit.

The main events of the weekend, the 10k and half marathon on Sunday, will see widespread road closures in the Resort Corridor.

Various portions of Las Vegas Boulevard will be shut to vehicle traffic for much of Sunday, beginning as early as 9 a.m.

The half marathon and 10k race are planned to begin at 4:30 p.m. and last up to four hours. The half marathon is slated to begin near Park MGM and finish near Mirage and includes a course involving Las Vegas Boulevard between just south of Russell Road near the Welcome to Las Vegas sign and Fremont Street downtown.

Portions of the Strip will be closed to vehicle during varying times.

– Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Spring Mountain and Flamingo roads will be closed to vehicle traffic between 9 a.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday.

– Las Vegas Boulevard northbound between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo will be closed to vehicle traffic between noon and 11:30 p.m.

– Las Vegas Boulevard northbound between Spring Mountain and Sahara Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic between 2:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

– Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Tropicana and Flamingo and northbound between Spring Mountain and Flamingo will be closed to vehicle traffic between 2:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

– Las Vegas Boulevard northbound between Sahara and St Louis Avenue/Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between 2:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

– Las Vegas Boulevard northbound between St. Louis/Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between St. Louis/Main Street and Bridger Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic between 2:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Freeway ramps along Interstate 15 also will be affected during the race. A complete list of road impacts can be found on the race’s website.

