Several hospitalized after 6-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on West Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Decatur Boulevard.

Several people were hospitalized after a six-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on West Lake Mead Boulevard as a sedan was driving west toward North Decatur Boulevard at a high speed. The sedan crashed into an SUV causing the sedan to flip over, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andrew Kelvington.

He said a total of six vehicles crashed “from a domino effect.”

“Several people were transported to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unknown at this time if impairment was involved,” Kelvington said in a text message.

Westbound traffic on Lake Mead, just east of Decatur was closed, according to Kelvington.

