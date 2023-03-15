Several hospitalized after 6-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas
The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on West Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Decatur Boulevard.
Several people were hospitalized after a six-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas Tuesday night.
The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on West Lake Mead Boulevard as a sedan was driving west toward North Decatur Boulevard at a high speed. The sedan crashed into an SUV causing the sedan to flip over, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andrew Kelvington.
He said a total of six vehicles crashed “from a domino effect.”
“Several people were transported to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unknown at this time if impairment was involved,” Kelvington said in a text message.
Westbound traffic on Lake Mead, just east of Decatur was closed, according to Kelvington.
