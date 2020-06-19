Speed a factor in fatal North Las Vegas crash, police say

Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in North Las Vegas early Friday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Jaguar struck a light pole near West Ann Road and Camino El Norte about 12:30 a.m., according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the 42-year-old male driver’s vehicle, an early 2000’s model Jaguar, was traveling southbound on Camino El Norte in excess of 90 mph when it struck a light pole,” the release stated. “No others were found to be hurt and there were witnesses on scene that stayed to assist officers.”

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. He died shortly after arrival at University Medical Center.

“While racing and impairment are not believed to be factors in this collision, speed is,” police said.

Southbound Camino El Norte from West Ann Road was expected to be closed until about 6 a.m. Friday.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the driver and release the cause and manner of death, after notification of next of kin.

The death was the eighth traffic-related fatality in North Las Vegas this year.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.