Strip near MGM Grand to see significant travel impacts

The portion of the Strip between Park and Aria Drive will see one lane open for northbound traffic and three lanes for southbound traffic.

A pedestrian bridge is being constructed across Las Vegas Boulevard at Park Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County officials recommend motorists avoid Las Vegas Boulevard between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road beginning early Thursday morning.

Between 2 a.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday, the Strip will see significant lane closures between Tropicana and Flamingo to allow for equipment to be installed for a new business, according to Dan Kulin, Clark County spokesman.

The east side of Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed to all traffic in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Park Avenue with both northbound and southbound traffic being shifted to the west side of the road. The Showcase Mall that sits in front of the MGM Grand is located in the area.

Drivers should expect lane reductions, closures, and shifts when traveling through the area.

