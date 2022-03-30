Traffic delays expected for Mount Charleston marathon

Expect traffic delays around Mount Charleston on Saturday due to the 2022 REVEL Mt. Charleston Marathon.

Kyle Canyon Road in Las Vegas is seen in a file photo. Revel Mount Charleston marathon is leading to traffic changes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be a pilot car operation in both directions along Kyle Canyon Road (State Route 157) from the Mount Charleston Lodge parking lot to US-95. The Nevada Department of Transportation says motorists should expect up to 20-minute delays as a result.

Additionally, Oso Blanca Road will be closed from Gilcrease Avenue north to Kyle Canyon Road during the same time frame. NDOT advises driver to follow the signed detour route.

About 2,100 participants are expected for the full marathon with an additional 1,700 for the half marathon.