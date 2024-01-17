41°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

Trouble with Super Bowl traffic? This text message service can help

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2024 - 5:31 pm
 
Updated January 16, 2024 - 7:19 pm
Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With the event less than a month away, motorists have a service to receive text alerts about Super Bowl-related traffic issues.

Clark County will be sending texts every Sunday announcing traffic impacts so they can plan for the week ahead. Other reminders and updates may be sent during the week as needed, according to a news release.

To get the text service, text SBLV to 31996.

Partial lane restrictions and road closures are beginning to occur around Allegiant Stadium. Some proposed closures are pending review and approval by Clark County’s Public Works Department. The proposed schedule is on the Super Bowl Host Committee’s website at lvsuperbowlhc.com/road-closures/. Updated information will be posted on the site in addition to details about transportation and parking for upcoming events.

The Super Bowl is Feb. 11, with a full week of events leading up to game day. Clark County also has Super Bowl-related information at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/SBLV.

Commuters are advised that several agencies have ongoing construction projects in the resort corridor area.

Because of the fluid nature of construction activity and traffic conditions, work schedules can change on short notice. Motorists should check navigation apps such as Waze, Google Maps or Apple Maps for the latest real-time information as they head out. Additional information about various projects is available on these websites:

— Clark Public Works Projects: http://tinyurl.com/375cz4nw

— I-15 Tropicana Project: https://www.i15trop.com/

— Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Commission: https://gis.rtcsnv.com/seeingorange/

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
2
Costco tries membership change customers won’t like
Costco tries membership change customers won’t like
3
Off-Strip hotel sells for $75M
Off-Strip hotel sells for $75M
4
CARTOONS: Noah’s Ark looks a little different these days
CARTOONS: Noah’s Ark looks a little different these days
5
UNLV picks up quarterback in transfer portal
UNLV picks up quarterback in transfer portal
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Bobbling along: Landmark Las Vegas sign earns new honor
Bobbling along: Landmark Las Vegas sign earns new honor
Crash slows traffic California-bound I-15 traffic
Crash slows traffic California-bound I-15 traffic
Woman killed when vehicle hits pole in central valley
Woman killed when vehicle hits pole in central valley
Santa may deliver rain to valley before Christmas arrival
Santa may deliver rain to valley before Christmas arrival
Chilly week to follow Las Vegas storm, says weather service
Chilly week to follow Las Vegas storm, says weather service
Apartment building roof collapses in Las Vegas; 14 displaced
Apartment building roof collapses in Las Vegas; 14 displaced