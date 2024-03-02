65°F
Two-vehicle crash in Pahrump kills juvenile

March 1, 2024 - 4:42 pm
 
A juvenile died in a two-vehicle crash in Pahrump last week, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

About 8:11 p.m. on Feb. 23, the driver of a 2003 Chevy Tahoe southbound on Nevada 160 ran a red light at Homestead Road and collided with a 2014 Dodge Journey that was making a left turn onto Nevada 160 with a green signal.

The juvenile was a passenger in the Dodge. He was taken to an area hospital where he was declared deceased.

The crash remains under investigation, according to law enforcement.

The death was the eighth fatality this year in the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Southern Command.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

