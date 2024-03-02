Two-vehicle crash in Pahrump kills juvenile

The death was the eighth fatality this year in the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Southern Command.

A juvenile died in a two-vehicle crash in Pahrump last week, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

About 8:11 p.m. on Feb. 23, the driver of a 2003 Chevy Tahoe southbound on Nevada 160 ran a red light at Homestead Road and collided with a 2014 Dodge Journey that was making a left turn onto Nevada 160 with a green signal.

The juvenile was a passenger in the Dodge. He was taken to an area hospital where he was declared deceased.

The crash remains under investigation, according to law enforcement.

