Traffic

US 95 at Russell Road in Henderson reopened after crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2021 - 7:55 am
 
Updated January 28, 2021 - 11:08 am
Traffic in the 215 Beltway in Henderson is nearly stopped about 7:30 a.m. Thursday; Jan. 28; 2021; for an accident at Russell Road and U.S. 95 that involved a motorcyclist. (RTC Fasst camera)
The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 at Russell Road in Henderson were closed for an acciden ...
The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 at Russell Road in Henderson were closed for an accident that involved a motorcyclist early Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 at Russell Road in Henderson were closed for more than two hours Thursday morning due to a motorycle crash.

The crash occurred just after 6:40 a.m. Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said a man on a motorcycle was driving “at a high rate of speed” on the northbound lanes of the highway when his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle. The motoryclist was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was in critical condition, Smaka said.

The highway was closed at around 7 a.m. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the closure caused significant traffic delays, including a forced exit of traffic from the highway at Russell Road. A camera in the area showed extensive traffic backups that stretched for more than a mile.

Smaka said all lanes of the highway were reopened at approximately 9:15 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

