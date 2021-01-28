US 95 at Russell Road in Henderson reopened after crash
The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 were closed after a 6:40 a.m. crash that left a motorist injured.
The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 at Russell Road in Henderson were closed for more than two hours Thursday morning due to a motorycle crash.
The crash occurred just after 6:40 a.m. Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said a man on a motorcycle was driving “at a high rate of speed” on the northbound lanes of the highway when his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle. The motoryclist was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was in critical condition, Smaka said.
The highway was closed at around 7 a.m. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the closure caused significant traffic delays, including a forced exit of traffic from the highway at Russell Road. A camera in the area showed extensive traffic backups that stretched for more than a mile.
Smaka said all lanes of the highway were reopened at approximately 9:15 a.m.
