US 95 at Russell Road in Henderson reopened after crash

The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 were closed after a 6:40 a.m. crash that left a motorist injured.

Traffic in the 215 Beltway in Henderson is nearly stopped about 7:30 a.m. Thursday; Jan. 28; 2021; for an accident at Russell Road and U.S. 95 that involved a motorcyclist. (RTC Fasst camera)

The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 at Russell Road in Henderson were closed for an accident that involved a motorcyclist early Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 at Russell Road in Henderson were closed for more than two hours Thursday morning due to a motorycle crash.

The crash occurred just after 6:40 a.m. Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said a man on a motorcycle was driving “at a high rate of speed” on the northbound lanes of the highway when his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle. The motoryclist was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was in critical condition, Smaka said.

The highway was closed at around 7 a.m. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the closure caused significant traffic delays, including a forced exit of traffic from the highway at Russell Road. A camera in the area showed extensive traffic backups that stretched for more than a mile.

Smaka said all lanes of the highway were reopened at approximately 9:15 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.