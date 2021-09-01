US 95 in central Las Vegas reopened after tanker truck crash

Authorities reopened all lanes of U.S. Highway 95 in central Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon after a tanker truck overturned and leaked fuel onto the roadway.

Emergency personnel work at the scene where a fuel tanker truck overturned on U.S. Highway 95 on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said troopers responded to a crash between an 18-wheeler and a BMW at 4:25 a.m. in the northbound lanes at Valley View Boulevard. Upon arrival, they found the tanker was leaking some of the approximately 8,500 gallons of fuel it was carrying, prompting them to shut the freeway from Jones Boulevard through Rancho Drive. There also was no access from Interstate 15 to northbound U.S. 95, according to a tweet from RTC Southern Nevada.

Smaka said no one was injured.

Las Vegas fire spokesman Tim Szymanski said the leak of gasoline from the tanker was actually minimal. He guessed less than 100 gallons leaked out.

“We set up these little dams, dykes … in the street so the fuel does not go down and impact the environment,” Szymanski said.

After cleaning the scene, southbound lanes were reopened late in the morning, with northbound traffic resuming through the area around 2 p.m.

