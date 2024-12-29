Woman dies after being ejected from car in crash

A woman died and a man in is critical condition after a crash in North Las Vegas early Sunday morning.

A woman died and a man in is critical condition after a crash in North Las Vegas early Sunday morning.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said a Jeep Cherokee and a Chrysler 200 collided at the intersection of Tropical Parkway and North 5th Street, and resulted in the Chrysler’s two passengers being ejected from the car.

Investigators determined that the Jeep Cherokee driver, 39-year-old Bria Standley, ran a red light while driving east on Tropical Parkway and struck the Chrysler 200 while it was making a left turn at a green arrow from Tropical Parkway onto North 5th Street, police said.

Police said officers discovered a man and woman, who had been the rear passengers of the Chrysler 200, lying in the roadway when they arrived at the scene around 2:48 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene, and two occupants of the Chrysler 200 were taken the University Medical Center Trauma in critical condition. One has since been upgraded to stable condition, police said.

Standley fled the scene on foot and was later found at a nearby park. Police said they believe speed and impairment are factors in the collision.

Standley was arrested and is facing charges of DUI resulting in death or serious bodily harm, duty to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death or injury, and failure to render aid at the scene of an accident.