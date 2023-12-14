Wrong-way driver system not ready prior to crash that killed 3

The Nevada Department of Transportation was upgrading a system near Saturday’s fatal wrong-way driver crash site to detect wrong-way drivers, but it was not ready for implementation.

Photo from the scene of the crash. (Courtesy)

At the time of a wrong-way crash that killed three people Saturday on U.S. Highway 95, the Nevada Department of Transportation was upgrading a system nearby to detect wrong-way drivers but it was not ready for implementation, a spokesman said.

The wrong-way driver detection device at the offramps at U.S. 95 and Durango Drive was being improved to be in sync with three other pending new systems on U.S. 95 and Interstate 15, according to NDOT public information officer Justin Hopkins.

But NDOT had identified changes needed to prepare the devices for full time use, Hopkins said.

“They are still in the testing and calibration phase,” he said. “Our teams are working with the RTC FAST (Freeway and Arterial System of Transportation) folks to finalize the calibration and testing and get a little up to speed.”

The systems should be turned on “within the next few weeks,” he added.

Nevada State Police are unsure about where the alleged wrong-way driver had entered the freeway, at the northbound U.S. 95 and Durango off ramp or somewhere else, but the tragic collision is part of a trend, he said.

“Unfortunately, we have a problem in Southern Nevada with impaired driving and often that manifests itself with wrong-way driving,” Hopkins said.

The wreck involving three vehicles occurred Saturday afternoon when Antonia Marie Apton, 50, of Bullhead City, drove a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser south on northbound U.S. 95, south of the Durango northbound off ramp and crashed into two other vehicles, state police said.

The PT Cruiser hit a 2022 GMC Acadia, driven by Karen Foote, 63, of Sparks, that was headed north and then rotated and struck a second vehicle behind the GMC, a 2014 Kia Soul. The PT Cruiser overturned, entered the left shoulder and hit two other parked vehicles.

Foote and Apton died at the scene, police said. Three-year-old Jada Brooks, of Las Vegas, a passenger in the Kia, died two days later at a hospital, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The unfinished wrong-way detectors are set up at off ramps at Interstate 15 and Starr Avenue, U.S. 95 and Kyle Canyon Road and U.S. 95 and Sky Canyon.

The one at U.S. 95 and Durango Drive, installed in 2022 as part of an NDOT study program, is still being upgraded, Hopkins said.

When completed, the four systems, which cost $1.1 million, funded by gas taxes, will be on the off ramps on both sides of the freeways to detect when a vehicle is mistakenly entering, he said.

Each detector uses a series of radar signals that perceive a driver going the wrong way while entering a freeway exit ramp and then activates a number of flashing lights alerting the motorist to turn back, he said.

When the system is fully installed, information will be shared with law enforcement and fed to the traffic management center at the state police southern command in Las Vegas, Hopkins said.

NDOT performed a three-year study on the detection system and in 2022 had it placed in 37 locations in the state, mostly on Interstate 80 in Northern Nevada “and what we found we had a really good success rate,” he said.

“We had about 85 percent confirmed turnarounds before people ever got to the freeway after they had activated this system,” Hopkins said.

The study included one active installation in Southern Nevada last year, the U.S. 95 and Durango device since turned off for the upgrade, he said.

The wrong-way detectors are part of a long-term strategy of using them to trip freeway message boards to warn motorists that a wrong-way driver is ahead in real time, Hopkins said.

NDOT reported that nationwide about 360 people die each year on average in wrong-way driver crashes and more than half of the crashes involve wrong-way drivers impaired by alcohol.

In Nevada, from 2014 to 2018, 135 wrong-way crashes resulted in 22 fatalities, according to NDOT’s website.

“Nevada is one of a handful of state DOTs testing the wrong-way driver detection systems,” the department stated.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.