Triple-digit highs, mostly sunny forecast for Las Vegas Valley

Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the work week, with a high of 105 degrees expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The high Monday will reach 105 in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

It will be hot and dry this week in the Las Vegas Valley.

The National Weather Service says Monday’s high will reach 105 degrees. The rest of the work week will be slightly cooler, with Tuesday’s high expected to reach 103; Wednesday, 101; Thursday, 100; and Friday, 101.

Overnight lows during the period will be between 74 and 76 degrees.

Afternoon breezes gusting up to 20 mph are expected Monday through Thursday, and it will be mostly sunny this week with the exception of “a few passing high clouds,” said meteorologist Alex Boothe.