Two killed in fiery southwest valley collision
The vehicles caught fire and both motorists died from their injuries at South Torrey Pines and West Robindale Road, police said.
Two people were killed in a fiery crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday night.
About 9:40 p.m., a sedan northbound on South Torrey Pines Drive entered the intersection at West Robindale Road and collided with an SUV, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
The vehicles caught fire and both motorists died from their injuries.
The Clark County Fire Department extinguished the wreckage.
No other details were available.
