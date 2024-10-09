80°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Two killed in fiery southwest valley collision

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A crew from Fantasy Drone Shows begins their set up for a show at the Tropicana just before the ...
Tropicana implosion to pave way for new era in Las Vegas — WATCH LIVE AT 2 A.M.
Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts International CEO, speaks during a roundtable discussion at G2E La ...
MGM emphasizes youth movement, ‘International’ for growth strategy
Surveillance photos of two suspects in a Sept. 2, 2024, beauty store robbery in the southwest L ...
Metro seeks suspects in $10K theft of beauty products
Metro: Officers shot, killed knife-wielding man who ran toward them
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2024 - 11:09 pm
 
Updated October 8, 2024 - 11:14 pm

Two people were killed in a fiery crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday night.

About 9:40 p.m., a sedan northbound on South Torrey Pines Drive entered the intersection at West Robindale Road and collided with an SUV, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The vehicles caught fire and both motorists died from their injuries.

The Clark County Fire Department extinguished the wreckage.

No other details were available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES