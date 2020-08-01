Unemployment protest takes place on Las Vegas Strip

A protest is expected Friday in front of the Bellagio Fountains for families who haven’t received their unemployment payments.

A protest organized by a Facebook group called “Nevada PUA protest” took place Friday, July 31, 2020, outside Bellagio. (Sabrina Schnur / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After a Nevada judge signed an order last week mandating the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation resume paying self-employed and independent workers who previously received benefits before the state froze their funds, many say they still are without payment under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, or PUA.

The protest is organized by a Facebook group called “Nevada PUA protest” which has more than 200 members. A post Thursday asking who still hasn’t been paid generated more than 50 comments from Las Vegas residents, many of whom said they filed for unemployment in April.

Organizers encouraged independent workers to bring their families, “as they are hurting as well,” the Facebook event read.

