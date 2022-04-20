Verizon resolves outage, asks users with ongoing issues to restart phones

Outage-tracking website Downdetector logged more than 1,600 reports in the valley.

A Verizon cell tower is seen near the intersection of W. Pebble Road and W. Torino Avenue in Las Vegas in 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After service outages that affected hundreds of customers in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, Verizon Wireless customers still experiencing call failures were asked to restart their mobile phones.

“A fiber issue in the core of the network caused some of our customers to experience intermittent call failures today,” a company spokesperson wrote in an email. “The issue was identified and resolved by Verizon engineers and the majority of impacted customers should be seeing service as usual.”

Outage-tracking website Downdetector logged more than 1,600 reports in the valley earlier Wednesday.

The reports started coming in about 12:30 p.m., according to Downdetector.

Nationwide, the website logged nearly 24,000 reports, with the reports being concentrated on the West Coast.

Customers encountered issues making calls, but data and texting services appeared undisturbed.”

