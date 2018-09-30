Volunteers help clean up Spring Mountains near Las Vegas

Volunteers kicked off Green the Mountain and picked up trash Saturday in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area.

Nelson Yee of North Las Vegas places a piece of trash into a garbage bag while participating in the litter collection as a part of the volunteer program called "Green the Mountain" put on by the Go Mt Charleston Team in Mount Charleston, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jessica Harris, 7, from Girl Scout Troop 518 picks up a piece of trash off the ground while participating in the litter collection as a part of the volunteer program called "Green the Mountain" put on by the Go Mt Charleston Team in Mount Charleston, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jessica Harris, 7, from Girl Scout Troop 518, left, places a piece of trash into a garbage bag held by Stephanie Russell, while participating in the litter collection as a part of the volunteer program called "Green the Mountain" put on by the Go Mt Charleston Team in Mount Charleston, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jessica Harris, 7, from Girl Scout Troop 518 picks up a piece of trash off the ground while participating in the litter collection as a part of the volunteer program called "Green the Mountain" put on by the Go Mt Charleston Team in Mount Charleston, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Various partners involved in raising money and taking care of the Green the Mountain program have tents set up at the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway for volunteers to get more information on the program as well as get food and drink in Mount Charleston, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Various partners involved in raising money and taking care of the Green the Mountain program have tents set up at the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway for volunteers to get more information on the program as well as get food and drink in Mount Charleston, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jenna Harris, 5, from Girl Scout Troop 518 places up a piece of trash off the ground into a garbage bag while participating in the litter collection as a part of the volunteer program called "Green the Mountain" put on by the Go Mt Charleston Team in Mount Charleston, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Mother and daughter Leanna Kromer, left, and Elizabeth Kromer, 11, of Henderson walk along the Fletcher Canyon trail to look for trash to pick up while participating in the litter collection as a part of the volunteer program called "Green the Mountain" put on by the Go Mt Charleston Team in Mount Charleston, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Mother and daughter Leanna Kromer, left, and Elizabeth Kromer, 11, of Henderson pick up pieces of trash found along the Fletcher Canyon trail while participating in the litter collection as a part of the volunteer program called "Green the Mountain" put on by the Go Mt Charleston Team in Mount Charleston, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Volunteers kicked off the “Green the Mountain” campaign and picked up trash Saturday in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area.

The volunteer effort coincided with National Public Lands Day and dovetailed with a new litter and recycling program at the recreation area, according to a release from Go Mt. Charleston, a program of the Southern Nevada Conservancy.

In a news release, the organization said that after collecting more than 50 tons of litter in the past decade, it sought a better way to encourage visitors to dispose of trash properly. With help from Heineken USA and local businesses, including Smith’s, PT’s Entertainment Group, Green Valley Grocery, Lee Canyon, iHeart Radio and Republic Services, more than $20,000 was raised to buy 13 trash and recycling receptacles and install them at trailheads and recreation areas.

“Most visitors to the Spring Mountains want to do the right thing and make sure their trash is disposed of properly,” Leonie Mowat, the Southern Nevada Conservancy’s operations and communications director, said in the release. “Finally being able to provide trash and recycling receptacles, and regular service, is a huge step for helping to curb the litter issue.”