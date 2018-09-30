Volunteers help clean up Spring Mountains near Las Vegas

Volunteers kicked off the “Green the Mountain” campaign and picked up trash Saturday in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area.
The volunteer effort coincided with National Public Lands Day and dovetailed with a new litter and recycling program at the recreation area, according to a release from Go Mt. Charleston, a program of the Southern Nevada Conservancy.
In a news release, the organization said that after collecting more than 50 tons of litter in the past decade, it sought a better way to encourage visitors to dispose of trash properly. With help from Heineken USA and local businesses, including Smith’s, PT’s Entertainment Group, Green Valley Grocery, Lee Canyon, iHeart Radio and Republic Services, more than $20,000 was raised to buy 13 trash and recycling receptacles and install them at trailheads and recreation areas.
“Most visitors to the Spring Mountains want to do the right thing and make sure their trash is disposed of properly,” Leonie Mowat, the Southern Nevada Conservancy’s operations and communications director, said in the release. “Finally being able to provide trash and recycling receptacles, and regular service, is a huge step for helping to curb the litter issue.”