Wayne Newton, wife scare off burglars at Las Vegas home

Police are searching for two burglars who broke into Wayne Newton’s southeast Las Vegas home late Wednesday evening.

Bally's headliner Wayne Newton and his wife, Kathleen, arrive at Caesars Palace’s 50th anniversary celebration Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Las Vegas police are searching for two burglars who broke into Wayne Newton’s southeast valley home late Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Wayne and Kathleen Newton's home that was burglarized on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (Google)

Newton and his wife, Kathleen, came home just before midnight to find two men inside their home on Oquendo Road, near Russell and Sandhill roads, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The burglars fled after the Newtons arrived. They were last seen heading north through the property, but the two men escaped despite officers launching an extensive search of the area, Gordon said.

Gordon said it wasn’t clear if the burglars got away with any property, but officers at the scene were guarding several items on the ground near the home’s main driveway.

Newton and his wife were not injured, and the investigation is ongoing.

Newton’s other Las Vegas home, Casa De Shenandoah, operates as a museum and is usually open to the public for tours. The property is currently closed for renovations.

