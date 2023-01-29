1 day of sun before windy, wet weather forecast to start week

Rain is a 40 percent chance in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. People take shelter from the rain at Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Winter’s grip might soon be easing on the Las Vegas Valley, but don’t count on it for a few days.

Sunday should be sunny with a high near 58. However, breezy conditions will prevail, with afternoon/evening gusts reaching to 26 mph, says the National Weather Service.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain after 10 p.m. Winds will stay close to 20 mph.

Monday brings a 40 percent chance of showers and a high near 49.

A Tuesday low near 32 in the central valley will mean freezing conditions at higher elevations.

Temperatures are then expected to warm, getting close to the normal low 60s by next weekend.

The upper Colorado River and Virgin River Basins are reporting above normal snowpack.

These charts illustrate the amount of liquid or snow water equivalent within that snowpack. Let’s hope both basins can keep pace with values reached in 2011. #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/KnccvdKhyr — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 27, 2023

The current snowpack conditions show the water equivalents for the Colorado River and Virgin River basins to be on par with the wet year of 2011.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.