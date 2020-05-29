1 more day of excessive Las Vegas heat before a cooler Saturday

The forecast Las Vegas high for Friday is 106 as a three-day heat wave begins to subside in the Las Vegas Valley.

Winds will begin 5-10 mph in the morning, increasing to 16-21 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 29 possible, according to the National Weather Service.

“The strongest winds will be over the Nevada Security Site and Owens Valley and maybe up to 35 mph or a tad stronger,” said weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan.

Las Vegas reached 108 on Thursday while Death Valley topped out at 120. It was still 100 at Death Valley at 3 a.m. Friday, dropping to 99 at 4 a.m.

Saturday should bring some widespread relief, Morgan said.

Las Vegas should top out at 97 on Saturday. Winds will still be strong with gusts into the 20s.

Red flag warning Saturday

A red flag warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday is in place for areas north of Las Vegas, including Lincoln, Nye and Esmeralda counties as well as northwest Arizona.

Winds gusts may reach 45 mph with low humidity and dry ground conditions, escalating the risk of fire danger.

Cooling stations

Clark County will operate cooling stations through Friday at these locations:

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane) 24 hours a day.

— SHARE Village Las Vegas, 501 N. 21st St. (north of Fremont Street), 10 a.m. to noon, hydration only.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105. W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— The Salvation Army-Mesquite, 742 Pioneer Blvd. (west of Grapevine Road), Suite D, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The excessive heat significantly increases the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

If possible, people should stay indoors in rooms with air conditioning during the hottest part of the day.

