A bit calmer Saturday expected in Las Vegas with a high near 89

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2021 - 5:13 am
 
Bicycle riding might be a good way to beat the heat early Saturday, May 8, 2021. The high for the day is expected to be 89, according to the National Weather Service. Wildflowers grow along the Red Rock Canyon Scenic Loop in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Although not as strong as Friday, gusty winds will be felt in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A high temperature near 89 is expected. Winds of 10 to 16 mph could gust to 25. Friday saw wind gusts in the low 30s at McCarran International Airport while the high reached 91.

The early Sunday low should be around 63 with winds of 7-10 mph. The day’s high should climb to 89 again.

Monday and Tuesday will see seasonable temperatures of around 88 before more warmth returns Wednesday into next weekend.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

