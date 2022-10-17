63°F
Above-normal temperatures forecast for Las Vegas all week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
FILE - The Las Vegas high temperature for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, is expected to be around 84, a ...
FILE - The Las Vegas high temperature for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, is expected to be around 84, according to the National Weather Service. The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal Aliens sculpture and their craft outside of Artistic Iron Works on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Normal high temperatures in Las Vegas in mid-October are 80 degrees, give or take a degree or two.

This week, highs will be a bit closer to 90, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The Monday high should be near 84 under a sunny sky with calm winds.

A Tuesday morning low will be near 64 before rising to about 85. By Wednesday, a high near 87 is expected.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
