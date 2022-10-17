Above-normal temperatures forecast for Las Vegas all week

A sunny sky, calm winds and highs around 85 are forecast most of the coming week, says the National Weather Service.

FILE - The Las Vegas high temperature for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, is expected to be around 84, according to the National Weather Service. The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal Aliens sculpture and their craft outside of Artistic Iron Works on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Normal high temperatures in Las Vegas in mid-October are 80 degrees, give or take a degree or two.

This week, highs will be a bit closer to 90, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Q: Mirror, Mirror on the wall, will it ever feel like fall? A: Today & tomorrow will be the closest we get to fall like temps. Ridging will build in over the region this week, allowing for temps to warm back up to above average values. #VegasWeather #NVwx pic.twitter.com/ZQtiCKmzgZ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 16, 2022

The Monday high should be near 84 under a sunny sky with calm winds.

A Tuesday morning low will be near 64 before rising to about 85. By Wednesday, a high near 87 is expected.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.