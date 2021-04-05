Afternoon winds, high of 89 forecast for Las Vegas

A high temperature of 89 with increasing winds are forecast Monday for Las Vegas by the National Weather Service.

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, fly past the Stratosphere in honor of front line COVID-19 responders on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A high temperature of 89 with increasing winds are forecast Monday for Las Vegas by the National Weather Service.

“The winds will drop the high to about 89,” said weather service meteorologist John Adair. The weekend high reached 91 at McCarran International Airport on Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front moving into central Nevada will boost winds to 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30-35 starting Monday afternoon.

“The south and southwest portions of the valley will see the strongest gusts into the evening, probably 30 to 35 mph in some places,” Adair said.

The front will drop the Tuesday high to near 80, still 4-5 degrees above normal for early April. Winds coming shifting from the north will bring the cooler temperatures.

“We will have a dry and warm pattern for the rest of the week,” Adair said, noting that highs will be around 85 by Wednesday and the upper 80s on Thursday.

Fire warning

A red flag warning for elevated fire danger is in effect from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for Clark and southwest Lincoln counties.

“The warning area is mostly from Red Rock Canyon south across southern Clark County,” Adair said. “Higher winds have dried fuels to critical dry levels in just the past few days.”

Winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph and humidity between 10 and 15% could cause “any small fires to spread rapidly because of strong winds and critically dry fuels below 4,000 feet,” the weather service warning states.

