Blast furnace: Gusty winds expected to join Las Vegas heat

Winds conditions are forecast to be an added factor as the hottest day of the July 4 heat wave scorches the region.

Trent Turner, 7, jumps through the water features at Bob Baskin Park to cool down during the 110 degree heat on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A visitor braves the hot weather with an umbrella and ice cold drink on Las Vegas Boulevard at Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas Monday, July 3, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A grove of trees create a canopy of shade at Bob Baskin Park, helping local residents cool down during the 110 degree heat on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man rests in the shade underneath a tree at Bob Baskin Park to cool down during the 110 degree heat on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A miniature water park at Bob Baskin Park helps local residents cool down during the 110 degree heat on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zayn Clark, 3, and Zuri Clark, 2, play with water guns alongside their mother, Ashley Clark, to cool down during the 110 degree heat at Bob Baskin Park on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A blast furnace situation is expected to face Las Vegans and visitors starting Monday.

Gusty winds are forecast to be an added factor as the hottest day of the July 4 heat wave scorches the region.

“It will be gusty the next few days and into the work week,” National Weather Service meteorologist Sam Meltzer said. “It’s just part of the high pressure system we are under.”

A Monday high of 113 is forecast by the weather service. Daytime winds of 5-10 mph will turn southwest at 11-16 mph in the afternoon and could gust to 24 mph.

Monday night winds of 10-17 mph from the south-southwest may gust to 25 mph.

Independence Day is expected to have a high near 108 with south-southwest winds of 13-21 mph, possibly gusting as high as 32 mph.

After reaching 100 degrees by 10:30 a.m., the official weather station at Harry Reid International Airport recorded 110 degrees just before 3 p.m. Sunday, taking just two days to after hitting 100 for the first time this year. That tied with 1955 for the shortest time between the first 100 and 110-degree day in the valley, which is two days, according to the weather service.

Unofficial Sunday highs were 111 at Henderson Executive Airport, North Las Vegas Airport and Boulder City. Furnace Creek at Death Valley National Park reached an unofficial 124 at 4 p.m.

“For anybody who is outside, be sure to hydrate and stay indoors as much as possible,” Meltzer said.

Cooling stations available

Weather officials are reminding people to avoid being outside for prolonged periods during the heat of the day, to wear light-colored clothing and to stay hydrated.

Daytime cooling centers are open across the region through Monday at these locations:

— Libraries in the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District

— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 E. Walnut Road

— Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave.

— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd.

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St.

— Whitney Recreation Cente, 5712 E. Missouri Ave.

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 314 Foremaster Lane

— Downtown Recreation Center, 50 E. Van Wagenen Road, Henderson

— Downtown Senior Center, 27 E. Texas Ave., Henderson

— Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road, North Las Vegas

— American Legion, Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin

