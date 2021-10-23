64°F
Breezy weekend followed by possible rain forecast for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Laurie Chupa of Las Vegas during a practice round of disk golf at Sunset Park on Monday, Oct. 1 ...
Laurie Chupa of Las Vegas during a practice round of disk golf at Sunset Park on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
(AccuWeather)

Storm activity in the Pacific Northwest will create some breezy conditions and possibly rain early next week in the Las Vegas area, according to the National Weather Service.

After a high of 83 on Friday, the Saturday high should reach about 77 with southwest winds 9 to 13 mph. The overnight low will be near 56.

Sunday should see a high near 78 with afternoon winds reaching up to 25 mph. Steady winds will continue into the evening with an overnight low near 60.

There is a 60 percent chance of rain Monday when the high should reach about 75.

Pacific Northwest storms

The West Coast from California to British Columbia is forecast to be hammered by a series of storms through the weekend and into the middle of next week, according to AccuWeather.

On the positive side, the pattern may put a dent in the drought from central California to Washington state and deliver a knockout punch to the fire season in the region.

The strongest of the storms is expected to strike Sunday afternoon into early Monday. This storm has the potential to deliver copious amounts of rainfall as far south as coastal central California, along with strong winds and heavy mountain snowfall — up to 8 feet — in the Sierra Nevada.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

