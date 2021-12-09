Bundle up! Freeze warning issued for the valley

A freeze warning has been issued for the Las Vegas Valley by the National Weather Service starting at midnight Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday

People walk along snow covered road as light snow fall on the Mt. Charleston area on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People walk along snow covered road as light snow fall on the Mt. Charleston area on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Debris of the former Mount Charleston Lodge is seen as light snow fall on the Mt. Charleston area on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Debris of the former Mount Charleston Lodge is seen as light snow fall on the Mt. Charleston area on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A worker at the Mt. Charleston Lodge cabins removes snow from a parked car as light snow fall on the Mt. Charleston area on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Workers at the Mt. Charleston Lodge cabins clear snow from the parking lot as light snow fall on the Mt. Charleston area on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A freeze warning has been issued for the Las Vegas Valley by the National Weather Service starting at midnight Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected.

Friday lows are expected to be around 40, but lows Saturday could be up to 10 degrees cooler, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

“That will depend on the elevation,” said Boucher. “Right now, the lowest is around 33, but freezing is possible; most likely around Red Rock.”

Low temperatures will be a little chilly across the region this weekend. Remember to bundle up if you need to be out first thing in the morning. #nxwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/H7UtUHxyMH — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 10, 2021

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Thursday snowfall

Snowfall in the mountains around Las Vegas Thursday appeared to be much lighter than was forecast by the National Weather Service.

Unofficially, about an inch of snow had fallen at Lee Canyon as of Thursday afternoon with some possibly higher totals above 6,000 feet, Boucher said. The Clark County Fire Department at Mount Charleston takes official measurements each morning.

Rainfall in the valley amounted to a few hundredths of an inch in several locations, mostly on the west side. Regional Flood Control gauges showed several in the northwest valley near Mount Charleston reading at 0.04 of an inch with 0.16 of an inch in a gauge closest to the mountain.

Gauges in the far northeast near Bunkerville and Mesquite recorded amounts up to 0.12 of an inch.

Sweater weather

The switch to cold weather puts an end to the balmy, above-average weekends valley residents and visitors had enjoyed all fall.

“It will be sweater weather all weekend,” Boucher said, noting a forecast high of 53 on Saturday and 56 on Sunday.

Moisture may be added to the winter conditions early next week with showers forecast Monday and Tuesday with possible snow added to the mix on Wednesday.

Highs will remain below 60 with overnight lows near 40.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.