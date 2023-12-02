46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Can you enjoy 70? Warming trend forecast for early next week

Temperatures hit high 60's next week
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
A charcoal grill is seen against the blue sky and a shining sun at Floyd Lamb Park in 2020 in L ...
A charcoal grill is seen against the blue sky and a shining sun at Floyd Lamb Park in 2020 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Perhaps reaching 70?

Nearly seasonable temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley may take an upward turn next week, says the National Weather Service.

Weekend highs in the low 60s with a sunny sky and light winds will warm to around 68 by Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

While the sun may warm your back while walking, it won’t do much to help those who love snow sports.

Lee Canyon is forecast to have highs in the upper 40s and lows around freezing. Making snow looks like it is going to have to wait.

Snow in areas north of Las Vegas hasn’t been close to last year, but it has allowed most resorts to open.

Brian Head began night skiing last week and the Cedar City, Utah, area may get snow this weekend, says the weather service.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
2
A hidden health risk for older people, especially during the holidays
A hidden health risk for older people, especially during the holidays
3
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; driver arrested
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; driver arrested
4
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
5
‘Heavily intoxicated’: Bail set for DUI suspect in Nevada trooper deaths
‘Heavily intoxicated’: Bail set for DUI suspect in Nevada trooper deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Get ready to chill: Freeze warning issued for Las Vegas Valley
Get ready to chill: Freeze warning issued for Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas weather in 2023: Big July heat, above-normal rainfall
Las Vegas weather in 2023: Big July heat, above-normal rainfall
Flurries spotted at Lee Canyon as cold front moves in
Flurries spotted at Lee Canyon as cold front moves in
Warm weather across West putting skiers’ hopes for heavy snow on hold
Warm weather across West putting skiers’ hopes for heavy snow on hold
Snow season begins at Utah resort while Lee Canyon awaits colder weather
Snow season begins at Utah resort while Lee Canyon awaits colder weather
Wind gusts hit 64 mph at Lee Canyon, 49 mph at Allegiant Stadium
Wind gusts hit 64 mph at Lee Canyon, 49 mph at Allegiant Stadium