Can you enjoy 70? Warming trend forecast for early next week

Las Vegas Valley residents and visitors may enjoy temperatures close to 70 as early as Tuesday.

A charcoal grill is seen against the blue sky and a shining sun at Floyd Lamb Park in 2020 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Perhaps reaching 70?

Nearly seasonable temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley may take an upward turn next week, says the National Weather Service.

Weekend highs in the low 60s with a sunny sky and light winds will warm to around 68 by Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

While the sun may warm your back while walking, it won’t do much to help those who love snow sports.

Lee Canyon is forecast to have highs in the upper 40s and lows around freezing. Making snow looks like it is going to have to wait.

Snow in areas north of Las Vegas hasn’t been close to last year, but it has allowed most resorts to open.

Brian Head began night skiing last week and the Cedar City, Utah, area may get snow this weekend, says the weather service.

