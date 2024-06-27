Can you feel it? Thursday Las Vegas high to moderate a bit

Monsoon season is near. Here’s what to expect in Las Vegas

The high for Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Las Vegas will be around 109, according to the National Weather Service. It should be the lowest high in the past five days. Seth Williams of Las Vegas plays in the splash pad with his son Ambrose, 2, at Aliante Nature Discovery Park, on Monday, June 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Pacific Northwest system will brush across northern Nevada starting Thursday, boosting wind conditions and slightly lowering the oppressive June heat in the Las Vegas Valley.

After four straight days of highs of at least 111, the Thursday outlook is for a morning low near 90 and an afternoon high near 109, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds of 8-18 mph early Thursday could escalate to 30 mph.

Precipitation chances will become fewer & further between during the second half of the week as the moisture that helped fuel convection over the past few days is scoured out. Otherwise, breezy afternoons & hot temperatures will continue. ⛈️🌬️🥵#NVwx #AZwx #CAwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/HLpKflSs6j — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 26, 2024

The Friday high should be near 107 after a morning low near 82. Wind gusts could approach 28 mph.

The Saturday high may rise to around 108 before highs around 110-111 through at least Wednesday.

If you need a cool spot, Mount Charleston will see highs in the low 70s the coming week with morning lows around 60.

Death Valley National Park will be the opposite with lows in the lower 90s and highs around 115 to 120 at Furnace Creek.

