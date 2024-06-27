86°F
Can you feel it? Thursday Las Vegas high to moderate a bit

Sunny skies through remainder of the week
The high for Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Las Vegas will be around 109, according to the Nationa ...
The high for Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Las Vegas will be around 109, according to the National Weather Service. It should be the lowest high in the past five days. Seth Williams of Las Vegas plays in the splash pad with his son Ambrose, 2, at Aliante Nature Discovery Park, on Monday, June 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2024 - 5:00 am
 

A Pacific Northwest system will brush across northern Nevada starting Thursday, boosting wind conditions and slightly lowering the oppressive June heat in the Las Vegas Valley.

After four straight days of highs of at least 111, the Thursday outlook is for a morning low near 90 and an afternoon high near 109, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds of 8-18 mph early Thursday could escalate to 30 mph.

The Friday high should be near 107 after a morning low near 82. Wind gusts could approach 28 mph.

The Saturday high may rise to around 108 before highs around 110-111 through at least Wednesday.

If you need a cool spot, Mount Charleston will see highs in the low 70s the coming week with morning lows around 60.

Death Valley National Park will be the opposite with lows in the lower 90s and highs around 115 to 120 at Furnace Creek.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

