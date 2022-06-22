93°F
Chance of rain, gusts forecast for Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2022 - 10:21 am
 
Updated June 22, 2022 - 10:22 am
The National Weather Service Las Vegas tweeted that "there has been some light sprinkles and gu ...
The National Weather Service Las Vegas tweeted that "there has been some light sprinkles and gusty winds observed" by the weather service's Allegiant Stadium camera around 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (National Weather Service Las Vegas) @NWSVegas

The National Weather Service announced a chance of strong storms in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

Strong wind gusts and lightning were expected with a “marginal” risk of severe thunderstorms. Few thunderstorms were expected to develop through the afternoon and evening after a morning of light sprinkles across the Las Vegas region.

Storms were expected to be primarily across the western Mojave Desert near Barstow, California, with wind gusts blowing dust, according to the weather service.

The light showers and storm chances were caused by early season monsoonal moisture.

This is the first time the Las Vegas area has experienced precipitation since March 28, according to data from the weather service.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

