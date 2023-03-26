Chill to stay in place for Las Vegas Sunday, all week

Cool remains the operative word for the Las Vegas Valley forecast for the coming week.

Chilly conditions with temperatures nearly 15 degrees below normal are forecast for the coming week, according to the National Weather Service. Snow covers the spines of a yucca plant about the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Wednesday, March. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

If you like delaying the hot summer of Las Vegas, this year has been perfect for you. No guarantees, however.

Although the Sunday sky will be sunny, a high temperature expected to be near 59 will be nearly 15 degrees below normal.

As the National Weather Service points out, the weather for hiking is nearly perfect.

Ideal desert hiking is in store this weekend with temperatures running about 15 degrees below normal. Take advantage of the cool and quiet weather while it lasts. Yet another Pacific Storm moves inland Tuesday through Thursday. #nvwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/bBVC4W3dZm — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 25, 2023

North-northwest winds of 9-13 mph may gust to 18 mph.

The Monday morning low in the central valley will be near 38, considerably colder than the 45 registered as the Saturday low at Harry Reid International Airport.

Monday is expected to have a high near 59 with winds of 10-13 that could gust to 18 mph.

The current forecast doesn’t call for a high above 70 until Saturday.

