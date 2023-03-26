40°F
Chill to stay in place for Las Vegas Sunday, all week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Chilly conditions with temperatures nearly 15 degrees below normal are forecast for the coming ...
Chilly conditions with temperatures nearly 15 degrees below normal are forecast for the coming week, according to the National Weather Service. Snow covers the spines of a yucca plant about the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Wednesday, March. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

If you like delaying the hot summer of Las Vegas, this year has been perfect for you. No guarantees, however.

Although the Sunday sky will be sunny, a high temperature expected to be near 59 will be nearly 15 degrees below normal.

As the National Weather Service points out, the weather for hiking is nearly perfect.

North-northwest winds of 9-13 mph may gust to 18 mph.

The Monday morning low in the central valley will be near 38, considerably colder than the 45 registered as the Saturday low at Harry Reid International Airport.

Monday is expected to have a high near 59 with winds of 10-13 that could gust to 18 mph.

The current forecast doesn’t call for a high above 70 until Saturday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

