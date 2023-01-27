The last weekend of January will be sunny and cool before a small chance of rain Monday, says the National Weather Service.

Chill to stay in place through end of month, into February

Las Vegas Valley temperatures will remain well below normal through the end of January, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas will start the last weekend of January sunny and cool before a possibility of rain and colder temperatures to close out the month, says the National Weather Service.

The Friday high should be near 55 with a sunny sky and calm winds around 5 mph.

Generally a pretty quiet next few days for the Las Vegas area, but changes will be coming for the late weekend and early next week! For details, visit https://t.co/H4ycRS824i! pic.twitter.com/hnH7pLKUt5 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 26, 2023

Friday night will remain clear and calm with a Saturday low near 37.

Saturday should see a high near 56 with a sunny sky and calm winds. Sunday will be about the same with a high near 58.

A 20 percent chance of showers is forecast between 10 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday. It could also rain around noon Monday. The high will be around 51.

The Tuesday high is expected to be near 49, more than 10 degrees below normal.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.