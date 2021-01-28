38°F
Chilly Thursday forecast before rain, snow enter Las Vegas on Friday

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2021
 
Updated January 28, 2021 - 4:10 am
Nicholas Tarantino, 7, left, and his brother, Colton, 5, play in the snow at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A slightly chilly Thursday is forecast for Las Vegas in advance of an early Friday system that could bring rain to the valley and may deposit several more inches of snow on area mountains, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The Las Vegas forecast high for Thursday is 53, about 6 degrees below normal for late January. Winds should be mostly calm with high clouds.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range from midnight Thursday to 4 p.m. Friday.

Up to 8 inches above 5K feet

Up to 8 inches of snow is forecast for elevations above 5,000 feet while the valley has an 80% chance of rain primarily from 4 to 10 a.m. Friday.

Icy and snowpacked roads are expected for Lee and Kyle canyons in the Mount Charleston area. Road closures are possible. Winds may gust up to 35 mph.

Mount Charleston has received 26 inches of snow in the past week as measured at the fire station.

Sunny weekend

“The high pressure will build back in for the weekend,” weather service meteorologist Chris Outler said, noting temperatures will rise to around 60 with sunny skies. Another storm front is expected the middle of next week, but will probably bring gusty winds, not precipitation.

Just 0.20 inches of precipitation has fallen at McCarran International Airport, well below the norm of 0.47 inches, Outler said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

