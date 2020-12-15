Chilly winds to blow through Las Vegas most of Tuesday

Windy and cool conditions will continue through much of Tuesday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Winds from the north were gusting up to 28 mph across many parts of the Las Vegas Valley before sunrise Tuesday, said weather service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston.

A new week is upon us – check out the 5 day forecast! Seasonably cool temperatures expected for next several days along with bouts of cloud cover and north breezes. #azwx #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/W2MZqo922b — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 14, 2020

“They will stick around this morning and into the afternoon,” she said. “They are lingering from the front that came through Monday.”

The Tuesday forecast high is at the norm of 56. Skies will be sunny and the overnight lows will be in the mid-30s.

Wednesday should be calm before a front moves through on Thursday, bringing conditions similar to today.

Snow chance on mountain

The front could bring a chance of snow to Mount Charleston, Kryston said.

The weather service’s’s climate prediction center put out a forecast through the end of the year that says it’s very likely the dry conditions will extend into 2021.

Tuesday is the record 239th day without rain at McCarran International Airport.

