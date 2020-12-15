39°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Las Vegas Weather

Chilly winds to blow through Las Vegas most of Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2020 - 6:28 am
 
Windy and chilly weather conditions will prevail in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, accord ...
Windy and chilly weather conditions will prevail in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. New York New York is seen as a large American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy morning on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Windy and cool conditions will continue through much of Tuesday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Winds from the north were gusting up to 28 mph across many parts of the Las Vegas Valley before sunrise Tuesday, said weather service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston.

“They will stick around this morning and into the afternoon,” she said. “They are lingering from the front that came through Monday.”

The Tuesday forecast high is at the norm of 56. Skies will be sunny and the overnight lows will be in the mid-30s.

Wednesday should be calm before a front moves through on Thursday, bringing conditions similar to today.

Snow chance on mountain

The front could bring a chance of snow to Mount Charleston, Kryston said.

The weather service’s’s climate prediction center put out a forecast through the end of the year that says it’s very likely the dry conditions will extend into 2021.

Tuesday is the record 239th day without rain at McCarran International Airport.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders call on Marinelli for short term; Phillips interested in long term
Raiders call on Marinelli for short term; Phillips interested in long term
2
Megabucks jackpot reaches highest total in 12 years
Megabucks jackpot reaches highest total in 12 years
3
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
4
State eviction ban means relief for renters, new strain for landlords
State eviction ban means relief for renters, new strain for landlords
5
Money is about to run out for jobless Nevadans and the state
Money is about to run out for jobless Nevadans and the state
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
Calm wind conditions with highs around 60 should make for a pleasant weekend in Las Vegas start ...
Sunny, warm weekend expected in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Temperatures a bit above normal and declining winds should make for pleasant conditions in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.