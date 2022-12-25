48°F
Christmas Day high will be within a few degrees of ‘64 record

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 25, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A high of 66 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, according to the National Weat ...
A high of 66 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The all-time Christmas Day high is 69 set in 1964. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Christmas Day weather in Las Vegas will be as close to perfect as one might want.

A sunny sky, light and variable winds and a high near 66 are forecast by the National Weather Service.

The record high for Dec. 25 in Las Vegas is 69, set in 1964.

The Monday morning low will be around 44 before rising to near 65.

Tuesday morning will see a low around 47 in the central valley before rising to about 66. There is a 10 percent chance of showers mainly after 5 p.m.

Possible precipitation is in the forecast through Saturday.

Lake Mead rising

The surface of Lake Mead at Hoover Dam was at 1,044.22 feet as of 5 p.m. Saturday, up from 1,042.97 feet on Dec. 1, but down from 1,065.88 feet one year ago.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
