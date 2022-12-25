Christmas Day high will be within a few degrees of ‘64 record
Sunshine and warmth will prevail over the Las Vegas Valley on Christmas Day, says the National Weather Service.
Christmas Day weather in Las Vegas will be as close to perfect as one might want.
A sunny sky, light and variable winds and a high near 66 are forecast by the National Weather Service.
The record high for Dec. 25 in Las Vegas is 69, set in 1964.
The Monday morning low will be around 44 before rising to near 65.
Tuesday morning will see a low around 47 in the central valley before rising to about 66. There is a 10 percent chance of showers mainly after 5 p.m.
Possible precipitation is in the forecast through Saturday.
Lake Mead rising
The surface of Lake Mead at Hoover Dam was at 1,044.22 feet as of 5 p.m. Saturday, up from 1,042.97 feet on Dec. 1, but down from 1,065.88 feet one year ago.
