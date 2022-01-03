Cold Las Vegas to gradually rise back into low 60s this week

Below-freezing Las Veags temperatures are forecast to rise each day of the coming week, according to the National Weather Service.

The weekend chill will warm slightly on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Sunday morning low fell to 28 at Harry Reid International Airport, the lowest temperature at the airport since 2019. The afternoon high reached 46.

Monday morning’s low was expected to be around 31 while the day’s high should rise to around 51. Winds should be light.

“We’ll be starting the process of warming up,” meteorologist Trevor Boucher said. “By the end of the week we could be several degrees above normal.”

The normal Las Vegas high this time of year is 57.

Tuesday is expected to reach 54 with a 59 forecast for Wednesday before a 62 on Thursday.

No precipitation is expected for the week.

