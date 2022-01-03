28°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas Weather

Cold Las Vegas to gradually rise back into low 60s this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Las Vegas weather will be chilly on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, with a high near 51, according to the ...
Las Vegas weather will be chilly on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, with a high near 51, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The weekend chill will warm slightly on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Sunday morning low fell to 28 at Harry Reid International Airport, the lowest temperature at the airport since 2019. The afternoon high reached 46.

Monday morning’s low was expected to be around 31 while the day’s high should rise to around 51. Winds should be light.

“We’ll be starting the process of warming up,” meteorologist Trevor Boucher said. “By the end of the week we could be several degrees above normal.”

The normal Las Vegas high this time of year is 57.

Tuesday is expected to reach 54 with a 59 forecast for Wednesday before a 62 on Thursday.

No precipitation is expected for the week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Veteran Vegas meteorologist Janison wants better life balance
Veteran Vegas meteorologist Janison wants better life balance
2
Poker player wins nearly $120K on Las Vegas Strip
Poker player wins nearly $120K on Las Vegas Strip
3
Golden Knights’ revenge week capped by return of Marc-Andre Fleury
Golden Knights’ revenge week capped by return of Marc-Andre Fleury
4
Man trying to recoup $150K after Las Vegas lawyer charged with theft
Man trying to recoup $150K after Las Vegas lawyer charged with theft
5
DeSean Jackson says NFL made him remove cleats honoring Madden
DeSean Jackson says NFL made him remove cleats honoring Madden
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
 
Chilly, cloudy weather lingers in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Showers and mountain snow are possible before 9 a.m. Tuesday and then a chance for scattered rain showers, according to the National Weather Service.

 
Record-breaking storm blasts Northern Nevada, California
The Associated Press

A storm in the mountains of Northern California and Nevada closed key highways Monday while recent snowfall has smashed the snowiest December record at Donner Pass in the Sierra.