Cool start to the week in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will see a short break from the heat at the start of the week before highs climb back into the triple digits.

Temperatures will be cooler at the beginning of the week in the Las Vegas Valley. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley will see a short break from the heat at the start of the week before highs climb back into the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s forecast high is 87 degrees. Monday’s morning low will drop to about 62, and the high for the day is expected to reach 82, the weather service said.

Unfortunately, it won’t last. Tuesday’s high should jump to 90, followed by 99 on Wednesday.

By Thursday, the high should be above 100 again, the weather service said.

