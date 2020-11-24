49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Cool, windy Thanksgiving Day forecast for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2020 - 4:23 am
 
Below-normal temperatures in the upper 50s and windy conditions are forecast for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. New York New York is seen as a large American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy morning on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Thanksgiving Day in the Las Vegas area will be chilly and breezy, according to the National Weather Service.

The expected high is 58, but winds from the north gusting up to 25 mph “will make it feel a bit cooler,” said weather service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

Tuesday started with winds from the northwest gusting up to 30 mph, but winds should diminish through the morning and afternoon to be steady about 10 mph. The high should be around 63.

No rainfall is expected, putting the record dry spell in its 218th day. Measurable rain last fell at McCarran International Airport on April 20.

The Wednesday high will be right about normal at 62.

Boating dangerous

Thanksgiving Day will probably be dangerous on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave, Nickerson said.

“We could have winds to 30 or 40 mph and waves could be very dangerous, so it won’t be a good day to be on the water,” she said.

Temperatures should warm a bit through the weekend into the mid-60s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
