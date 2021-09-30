61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas Weather

Cooler temps expected in Las Vegas until weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
A stand of aspens turns color on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on Wednes ...
A stand of aspens turns color on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston. Temperatures will be about 5 degrees below normal on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Temperatures slightly below normal will grace the Las Vegas Valley for a few days before warming for the weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A high of 84 is expected on Thursday, a full 5 degrees below the norm of 89. Wind are forecast to gust to about 17 mph with stronger winds in the Colorado River Valley.

“It’s the first day where the normal dips below 90,” meteorologist Brian Planz said.

Friday’s high is expected to be 86 with an 89 on Saturday and a 91 on Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
2
‘A win for all landowners’: Judge rules Las Vegas took 35 acres on Badlands
‘A win for all landowners’: Judge rules Las Vegas took 35 acres on Badlands
3
Raiders defensive tackle suspended for 6 games
Raiders defensive tackle suspended for 6 games
4
Alleged Las Vegas killer who was on FBI most wanted list dies
Alleged Las Vegas killer who was on FBI most wanted list dies
5
Teens plead not guilty in killing of girl’s father
Teens plead not guilty in killing of girl’s father
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST