Cooler temps expected in Las Vegas until weekend

A stand of aspens turns color on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston. Temperatures will be about 5 degrees below normal on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Temperatures slightly below normal will grace the Las Vegas Valley for a few days before warming for the weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A high of 84 is expected on Thursday, a full 5 degrees below the norm of 89. Wind are forecast to gust to about 17 mph with stronger winds in the Colorado River Valley.

“It’s the first day where the normal dips below 90,” meteorologist Brian Planz said.

Friday’s high is expected to be 86 with an 89 on Saturday and a 91 on Sunday.

