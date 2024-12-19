Dark Vegas: Night falling early as winter solstice nears

Thursday through Friday will see less than 10 hours of daylight and conversely 14 hours when the sun is below the horizon.

Snow in Las Vegas? Why Summerlin gets those random, icy winters

The shortest days and longest nights of the year — traditionally the coldest time of the year — are here as the winter solstice occurs at 1:21 a.m. Saturday in Las Vegas.

Thursday through Friday will see less than 10 hours of daylight and conversely 14 hours of night when the sun is below the horizon.

The sun will rise at 6:47 a.m. Thursday and set at 4:29 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, sunrise is at 6:48 a.m. and sets at 4:29 p.m. (Thursday) and 4:30 p.m. (Friday).

According to the National Weather Service, the winter solstice is the point when the North Pole is the farthest from the sun, which leads to the shorter hours of sunlight.

In Las Vegas, the days before Christmas are the coldest time of the year with an average temperature of 56 degrees, said Matt Woods of the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

This week, however, has been considerably warmer with several straight days with highs in the upper 60s.

The warm days are expected to continue right into Christmas Eve with about a 20 percent possibility of precipitation.

“There’s some uncertainty with about how much moisture and the overall strength of the system,” Woods said of the 20 percent forecast that could change. “But Christmas Day will be dry.”

Thursday is forecast to be the 159th consecutive day without measurable rain at Harry Reid International Airport, the second-longest streak in Las Vegas weather history since 1937. The record is 240 days in 2020.

Rainfall for the year so far is 2.27 inches with the norm for the entire year being 4.18 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.