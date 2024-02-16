Dose of spring showing up for at least a weekend in Las Vegas

The Sunday afternoon high should be near 70, says the National Weather Service.

Tyler Hatch, 4, and his brother Colton (not seen), 2, feed birds at Aliante Natural Discovery Park during a sunny and warm Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

That Super Bowl week of snow and rain is past. Here comes some spring weather — for a weekend.

Clouds are expected to increase Friday, but the high should reach near 67 with calm winds, according to the National Weather Service.

After a Saturday morning low near 47, the high should reach 67 again.

Sunday warms to around 68 with a 70 projected for President’s Day on Monday. If reached, it would be the second 70-degree day in the Las Vegas Valley this year.

A Pacific storm system could curtail the spring conditions early in the week.

Highs should reach into the mid-60s for the coming week with morning lows in the upper 40s.

Lee Canyon is not expected to get snowfall this weekend, but could see some rain showers on Monday followed by possible snow showers through Wednesday, says the weather service.

The resort has received 147 inches of now for the season, including 37 inches in the past seven days as of Thursday evening.

Lake Mead at 1,075 feet

Lake Mead is at 1,075.18 feet (above sea level), just a few drops under 7 feet higher than it was on Jan. 1 at 1,068.18 feet. A year ago it was at 1,047.54 feet.

Although the Bureau of Reclamation predicts a nearly 20-foot drop in the Lake Mead water level by the end of 2024, snowfall over the past few weeks drastically increased regional snow-water equivalents to above average after a slow start to winter. Continued snow could make for a better water outlook as the year progresses.

