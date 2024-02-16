44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Dose of spring showing up for at least a weekend in Las Vegas

Temperatures start to climb to low 70s
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2024 - 5:30 am
 
Tyler Hatch, 4, and his brother Colton (not seen), 2, feed birds at Aliante Natural Discovery P ...
Tyler Hatch, 4, and his brother Colton (not seen), 2, feed birds at Aliante Natural Discovery Park during a sunny and warm Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Tyler Hatch, 4, and his brother Colton, 2, feed birds at Aliante Natural Discovery Park during ...
Tyler Hatch, 4, and his brother Colton, 2, feed birds at Aliante Natural Discovery Park during a sunny and warm Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Tyler Hatch, 4, and his brother Colton, 2, feed birds at Aliante Natural Discovery Park during ...
Tyler Hatch, 4, and his brother Colton, 2, feed birds at Aliante Natural Discovery Park during a sunny and warm Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Tyler Hatch, 4, and his brother Colton, 2, feed birds at Aliante Natural Discovery Park during ...
Tyler Hatch, 4, and his brother Colton, 2, feed birds at Aliante Natural Discovery Park during a sunny and warm Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Tyler Hatch, 4, and his brother Colton, 2, feed birds at Aliante Natural Discovery Park during ...
Tyler Hatch, 4, and his brother Colton, 2, feed birds at Aliante Natural Discovery Park during a sunny and warm Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

That Super Bowl week of snow and rain is past. Here comes some spring weather — for a weekend.

Clouds are expected to increase Friday, but the high should reach near 67 with calm winds, according to the National Weather Service.

After a Saturday morning low near 47, the high should reach 67 again.

Sunday warms to around 68 with a 70 projected for President’s Day on Monday. If reached, it would be the second 70-degree day in the Las Vegas Valley this year.

A Pacific storm system could curtail the spring conditions early in the week.

Highs should reach into the mid-60s for the coming week with morning lows in the upper 40s.

Lee Canyon is not expected to get snowfall this weekend, but could see some rain showers on Monday followed by possible snow showers through Wednesday, says the weather service.

The resort has received 147 inches of now for the season, including 37 inches in the past seven days as of Thursday evening.

Lake Mead at 1,075 feet

Lake Mead is at 1,075.18 feet (above sea level), just a few drops under 7 feet higher than it was on Jan. 1 at 1,068.18 feet. A year ago it was at 1,047.54 feet.

Although the Bureau of Reclamation predicts a nearly 20-foot drop in the Lake Mead water level by the end of 2024, snowfall over the past few weeks drastically increased regional snow-water equivalents to above average after a slow start to winter. Continued snow could make for a better water outlook as the year progresses.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
2
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
3
CARTOONS: If Trump chopped down the cherry tree
CARTOONS: If Trump chopped down the cherry tree
4
Henderson police covered up colleague’s DUI, internal probe claims
Henderson police covered up colleague’s DUI, internal probe claims
5
Who is on Pierce’s first Raiders coaching staff?
Who is on Pierce’s first Raiders coaching staff?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Rain, fog clear as storm moves out of Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Rain, fog clear as storm moves out of Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Clouds, rain, snow to erase early look at spring in Las Vegas
Clouds, rain, snow to erase early look at spring in Las Vegas
Lee Canyon gets 80+ inches of snow and more is on the way
Lee Canyon gets 80+ inches of snow and more is on the way
Weekend winter storm builds slowly in valley
Weekend winter storm builds slowly in valley
Las Vegas breaks February daily rainfall record; more rain coming
Las Vegas breaks February daily rainfall record; more rain coming
Sunny days are ahead for Las Vegas before 2nd storm arrives
Sunny days are ahead for Las Vegas before 2nd storm arrives