Elevated winds unlikely to slow final night of Las Vegas festival

A potentially gusty Sunday afternoon and evening should not pose issues for the third and final day of Life is Beautiful.

Winds may gust to around 20 mph in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. An attendee dressed in a space suit dances as Cage the Elephant performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sunday afternoon and evening winds will gust up to 24 mph in the Las Vegas Valley, says the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The breezes shouldn’t be strong enough to pose a problem and might even help cool festival goers on the final life of Life is Beautiful in the downtown area.

The Sunday high will be near 93 with a sunny sky.

The Monday morning low will be around 68 before rising to around 94. Winds will gust up to 21 mph.

Highs in the coming week will be around 90 with lows about 70.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.