Enjoy the warmth, sunshine for next 3 days in Las Vegas

The high may actually top 71 in the coming days as the Las Vegas Valley gets a break in a prolonged winter spell.

Sunshine is expected to warm the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal dinosaur sculpture outside of Artistic Iron Works near downtown on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Maybe skip the jacket or sweater? At least in the sunlight.

Three days of above-average weather are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley starting Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Then, winter returns for another stay.

The Sunday high in central Las Vegas should be near 65 with a sunny sky and calm winds.

After a Monday low near 42, the President’s Day peak should be near 67.

The Tuesday low will be around 45 with a projected high near 71.

Winds will gain speed Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing a chance of showers after 10 p.m.

Wednesday will see a high near 53 with a slight chance of rain or snow showers before 10 a.m.

Thursday and Friday will also carry a risk of snow or rain showers with a high near 51.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.