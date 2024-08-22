Escalating winds, cooler temperatures forecast for Las Vegas weekend

South-southwesat winds could gust to 40 mph before cooler weekend.

Rain or thunderstorms are a 20 percent chance in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain showers or thunderstorms are a 20 percent possibility Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

The high should be near 103, but winds of 6-15 mph could gust to 26 mph.

The chance of rain drops to 10 percent Thursday night with winds dropping to a top speed of 22 mph.

The Friday high should be near 98 with south-southwest winds of 9-17 mph perhaps gusting up to 30 mph.

A pleasant weekend is forecast with highs around 95 Saturday and Sunday.

Red-flag warning

A fall-like trough will cause south-southwesterly winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph Thursday and Friday afternoons across the southern Great Basin and western Mojave Desert.

A red-flag warning runs from 10 a.m. Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday as a result.

Clark County, the Sheep Range and Spring Mountains are included in the wind advisory as well as Esmeralda and Nye County deserts and southwest Lincoln County.

Afternoon relative humidity will be between 5 and 15 percent, increasing the fire danger.

Mountain chill, winds

There’s a 20 percent chance of showers at Mount Charleston between 1 and 2 p.m. Thursday as a chilly weekend nears. The day’s high should be near 58.

Winds could gust to 28 mph.

Friday’s forecast calls for a high near 52. Winds may reach 30 mph.

The Saturday high should be near 50, rising to about 53 on Sunday.

