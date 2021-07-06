Excessive heat to settle in for another week in Las Vegas

The second hottest June on record appears to be progressing to an equally hot July.

Natalie Kleinman, left, and Tyler Bryce, right, practice yoga despite an excessive heat warning at Kellogg Zaher Soccer Complex on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. Daily Las Vegas high temperatures are forecast to be between 110 and 115 starting Tuesday, July 6, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The second hottest June on record appears to be progressing to an equally hot July.

A nearly week-long excessive heat watch for the entire Las Vegas region runs from Wednesday morning until next Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

It's back! Excessive heat returns to the forecast by Wednesday and will likely be sticking around through early next week. Remember to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors as things heat up! 🥵 #VegasWeather #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/6KHmi9vas9 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 5, 2021

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 129 degrees in Death Valley and between 110 and 115 across the western Mojave Desert.

The average temperature in June was 92.4 degrees, second to the June 2016 average of 92.8.

“We will have highs from 110 to 115 each day in Las Vegas,” said meteorologist Andy Gorelow, “We may get some cloud cover later in the week to drop those a bit, but it’s hard to say because it depends a lot on what happens in Arizona.”

The Tuesday high should be around 111. Wednesday’s forecast high is 113, with the record for July 7 being 116, set in 2013.

Overnight lows near 90

Part of the factor behind issuing the heat watch are the overnight temperatures, meteorologist Chelsea Peters said.

“Overall, the minimum low temperatures will be 89 to 90 through the period,” she said.

The projected highs for McCarran International Airport are for 114 both Saturday and Sunday.

Death Valley highs are forecast to be 128 on Saturday and 129 on Sunday. Laughlin may reach 120 on Saturday and 118 on Sunday.

Clark County has not yet detailed the opening of daytime cooling shelters.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.